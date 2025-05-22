Assam Scripts Remarkable Comeback Story In Wildlife Conservation

GUWAHATI: Once notorious for poaching of rhinos, Assam is now scripting a remarkable comeback story in wildlife conservation.

Thanks to relentless efforts of Assam Police and Forest Protection Force, over the last one year and three months, poaching has been significantly contained in national parks of the state. The police and the Forest Protection Force have waged a fierce battle against wildlife crime through a special initiative dubbed 'Operation Falcon'. The concerted campaign has achieved significant successes, from apprehending notorious rhino poachers to dismantling the elephant poaching gang.



Under 'Operation Falcon', a staggering 42 poachers have been arrested in Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its Indian one-horned rhinos. As many as 10 elephant poachers have also been arrested in Manas National Park.

Poachers apprehended by Assam Police and Forest Protection Force personnel (ETV Bharat)

Assam Police and Forest Protection Force personnel patrolling in Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

Assam's Director General of Police, Harmeet Singh, lauded the success of 'Operation Falcon,' stating, "'Operation Falcon' has been ongoing for the last one year and three months. In the Kaziranga belt, we have arrested a total of 42 poachers and recovered a significant number of arms and ammunition from them. Eight poaching attempts have been foiled in the last 15 months".

He said a gang involved in poaching of elephants in Manas National Park was busted with arrest of 10 poachers from whom seven tusk and as many weapons were recovered. "The task force comprising the Forest Guards and Assam Police is working with a clear objective, Stop poaching, no matter what," Singh emphasized.

A rhino in Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

On Wednesday, a poacher hiding inside Kaziranga National Park, was killed in an encounter. "It was a joint operation conducted by the Assam police and the forest guards. A poacher was attempting to hunt inside Kaziranga and was neutralized. This was part of Operation Falcon," the DGP statedFor decades, wildlife crimes, particularly rhino poaching, had plagued Assam. Kaziranga, the major habitat for one-horned rhinos and a World Heritage Site has been facing severe threats. In Assam, between 2000 and 2016 alone, poachers killed 190 rhinos, reveals data presented by the Assam government in the Assembly.However, recent government data points to a remarkable turnaround. Since 2016, poaching has significantly declined in Assam. Since 2016 rhino poaching has dramatically decreased by 86 per cent in the state. In fact, Kaziranga National Park recorded zero rhino deaths due to poaching in 2022. Now, Kaziranga has a rhino population of 2,613, with a density of 2.9 rhinos per square kilometre.Despite the impressive decline in wildlife crimes, a recent incident marred Assam's success in the first week of this May when three wild elephants were found dead in Manas National Park. Forest guards discovered the carcasses in Sikarijhar area on the India-Bhutan border, with their tusks missing. While media initially reported three elephant killings, the Chief Minister later confirmed on Wednesday that the number of elephants killed recently in Manas was seven.Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while highlighting the success of 'Operation Falcon' on Wednesday, stated, "Recently, seven elephants were killed on the Assam-Bhutan border. They were killed for ivory trafficking. We have been able to apprehend the poachers. With the combined efforts of Golaghat police and the police of 11 districts, we have been able to neutralize a large rhino poacher gang."Biswa Sarma revealed that rhino poaching in Assam had dropped by 86 per cent in the last nine years since the BJP government came to power in 2016. He tweeted, "Assam's rhinos are safer than ever. Since the double engine govt took charge in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%."The significant reduction in rhino poaching since 2016 has been attributed to improved protection measures, enhanced security, and strong community cooperation. The Assam government has also emphasized strict penalties for poaching, including life imprisonment for repeat wildlife crimes.