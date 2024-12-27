Assam Scientists To Unleash Predator 'Assassin Bugs' To Combat Pests In Tea Plantation

Jorhat: Tocklai Tea Research Institute, a renowned institute in Assam, has found an effective way to tackle the onslaught of pests in tea plantations across the state. A rapid increase in harmful insects has a bearing on tea production which is on a steady decline. In such a situation, the tea garden usually requires excessive use of pesticides to protect the cultivated products from harmful pests.

Excessive use of pesticides has affected the quality of tea. As a result, tea planters face huge challenges as local sales and exports are affected. Rampant use of pesticides poses a serious threat to biodiversity as well. A slew of measures have been taken such as organic tea production and, the treatment of tea diseases organically, considering the menace of pests.

Recently scientists from the institute identified two beneficial insects after two years of study and research. Scientists reproduced insects at the laboratory and got the desired result in pest control. These two beneficial insects have already been released in several tea gardens and creatures have been found to control harmful insects by eating up pests.

In this regard, Mridul Sarma, senior scientist at the Centre, told ETV Bharat, "There are different types of insect problems in tea gardens and we are doing a lot of work towards pest control. Being aware of the use of pesticides, we are working on how we can do pest control organically. We are working especially on non-chemical pesticides. We are working on insects that eat other harmful insects."

Sarma added, "Recently we have also tried to breed such insects at our laboratory. We have released that insect in the tea garden. Thereafter, we monitored their movements. Our study of those insects is still going on. We call these insects Assassin Bug. These insects can control pests by eating insects in tea plants or other plants such as looper, red slug, helopeltis, termite."

According to Sarma, in both immature and developed conditions, the insects can eat harmful insects. "We have noticed that in a day, they can eat about 40-50 insects," he pointed out.

Talking more about the insect, the scientist said, "This insect passes through five layers at the laboratory when it is developed. Its life cycle varies according to the season. In winter it usually takes 45-55 days to develop from the egg, while in summer this process is completed in 34-40 days.”

Calling the step a success, Sarma elaborated, “After being released at the garden, we found that our insects target not a particular insect but control all kinds of insects. We hope that by releasing this type of insects, we will be able to reduce the use of pesticides."