Assam Rifles Nab 3 ULFA (I) Associates in Arunachal Pradesh; Detain One Youth in Nagaland

Moran/Mon (Northeast) : Three suspected associates of ULFA Independent have been arrested in Sonari for allegedly financing the outlawed organisation. The Assam Rifles nabbed the three from Kanubari in Arunachal Pradesh and handed them over to Sonari police. The detainees have been identified as Sanjay Dey, Sujit Dey and Tajawang Kanyak of Nakjan slum from Nagaland respectively.

It is to be noted that on many occasions it has come to fore that ULFA (I) (United Liberation Front of Asom - Independent) has been demanding huge amounts of extortion money from most of the tea gardens run by various companies mostly in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia and Charaideo in upper Assam. Police sources said the claimed amount has been collected through some specific linkmen.

The Assam Rifles was able to arrest three such linkmen in Kanubari bordering Charaideo after the Assam Police stepped up their activity to stop the activities of ULFA (I).

On the other hand, a youth from Golaghat was arrested by Assam Rifles in Mon, of Nagaland, a day ago while he was on his way to join ULFA (I) which is based in Myanmar. The youth who was detained by The Assam Rifles was identified as Munindra Das, son of Anil Das of Udaipur in Golaghat Merapani. The Assam Rifles has already handed over the youth to the Charaideo police.

It may be recalled that ULFA (pro-talk faction) was formally dissolved after signing a peace agreement with the government. But under the leadership of Paresh Baruah, ULFA (I) is still firm on its demands and is on an armed path. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly requested Paresh Baruah to come to the negotiating table but the process has not been successful so far.

ULFA (I) is trying to accelerate its organizational work mainly in the upper Assam region. Notably, a few days ago, ULFA (I) tried to display its strength by attacking an Indian army vehicle in Tinsukia district. After this, now the arrest of the youth who had gone to join ULFA Independent has proved that ULFA (I) is carrying out the membership drive. In the past it has been seen that many youths from several districts of upper Assam have gone on to join ULFA (I).