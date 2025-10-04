ETV Bharat / state

Assam Rifles Provides Skill Training To 56 Youths In Manipur

Imphal: To facilitate secure employment, the Assam Rifles, as part of its civic action initiatives, has provided skill development training to 56 youth from Manipur’s Imphal Valley region, officials said on Saturday. Of the 56 youth, 48, including 30 women, got jobs in private hotels and other organisations in Mumbai, Jaipur and Delhi. A Defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles on Saturday felicitated successful participants of its Skill Development Programme 4.0 at Kaisampat in Imphal.

These participants have been empowered by the Assam Rifles, as part of their civic action initiatives in Imphal Valley. The spokesman said that the Skill Development Program was conducted jointly by the Assam Rifles and We Care Skill Solutions (an Imphal-based Organisation, specialising in Skill Development).

In this program, 56 youth have been imparted training on Hospitality and Retail, which has enabled them to secure employment in reputed Hotels across the nation. The felicitation ceremony was graced by the DIG, Assam Rifles and the director of an NGO that financially supported this programme. The spokesman said that in the event, successful participants (18 boys and 30 girls) were awarded certificates from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and handed over their offer letters.

These youth have been employed by various organisations and hotels in different parts of the country, including in Mumbai, Jaipur and Delhi. They shall be proceeding shortly for Jaipur, Delhi and Mumbai to take up their new appointments. As part of the Skill Development Program, the students had undergone twelve weeks of vocational training, thereby enhancing their employability and empowering them for a brighter future.