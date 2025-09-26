ETV Bharat / state

Assam Rifles, NCB Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 53.8 Crore In Manipur's Chandel

Assam Rifles and NCB with the apprehended individuals and the seized drugs. ( ANI )

Chandel (Manipur): In a decisive operation aimed at curbing illicit drug trafficking, a joint team of 22 personnel from Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully apprehended two individuals in possession of a massive cache of narcotics in Chandel district, Manipur, a release said on Friday.

According to the release, the operation unfolded on Friday following specific intelligence inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Bala Point.

During surveillance, a white Gypsy and a Kenbo motorcycle were observed approaching the checkpoint. However, both vehicles halted approximately 60 to 70 meters short of the post, and the individuals onboard abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee into the surrounding forested terrain.

The search column responded with immediate pursuit, initiating an extensive area sweep. After a determined effort, the team successfully apprehended both suspects. A thorough inspection of the vehicles and individuals led to the recovery of 67.26 kilograms of WY tablets, a potent narcotic substance, with an estimated market value of Rs 53.8 crore.