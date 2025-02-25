ETV Bharat / state

Assam Rifles Is Transporter Of Illegal Kuki Militants: NSCN(IM)

New Delhi: Accusing the Assam Rifles (AR) of abetting Kuki militants, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday charged AR as the transporter of illegal Kuki immigrants from Myanmar.

“The Assam Rifles (AR) has gained the notoriety for their unholy nexus with the Kuki militants, assisting them in every possible way, logistics and materials. AR is also the transporter of illegal Kuki immigrants, including giving all sorts of help to the KNA(B),” the NSCN (IM) said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat.

The Naga rebel outfit which has been in political negotiation with the Government of India for the last several decades was raising an incident that took place on February 22 when a AR team was allegedly found helping Kuki militants in their movement to Senapati district.

“What happened in the dark night of February 22, when Assam Rifles were caught on the wrong foot escorting Kuki militant group? Kuki National Front(P) led by general secretary Aron Kipgen, is just another incident that AR were caught red-handed for their unethical conduct,” the outfit said.

Raising the issue of the alleged movement of the Kuki militants with the help of Assam Rifles, the Delhi Meetei Coordination Committee (DMCC) submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with a demand to stop such facilitation of Kuki militants and ensure unbiased law enforcement.

They also demanded to cease all support and patronage of sectarian forces and Kuki militants involved in Manipur violence. “Resettle all displaced people, both Kuki and Meitei, to their original places in Imphal as well as all hill districts of Manipur. Stop the protection of Kuki militant bunkers by security forces and dismantle all Kuki bunkers surrounding the central valley,” the DMCC said.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council organised a Kuki-Zo leaders consultation on the political roadmap in Manipur.

Leaders from all tribes and frontal organizations attended the meeting and deliberated on a roadmap for political solutions.