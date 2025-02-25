Assam Rifles Is Transporter Of Illegal Kuki Militants: NSCN(IM)

New Delhi: Accusing the Assam Rifles (AR) of abetting Kuki militants, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday charged AR as the transporter of illegal Kuki immigrants from Myanmar.
“The Assam Rifles (AR) has gained the notoriety for their unholy nexus with the Kuki militants, assisting them in every possible way, logistics and materials. AR is also the transporter of illegal Kuki immigrants, including giving all sorts of help to the KNA(B),” the NSCN (IM) said in a statement sent to ETV Bharat.
The Naga rebel outfit which has been in political negotiation with the Government of India for the last several decades was raising an incident that took place on February 22 when a AR team was allegedly found helping Kuki militants in their movement to Senapati district.
“What happened in the dark night of February 22, when Assam Rifles were caught on the wrong foot escorting Kuki militant group? Kuki National Front(P) led by general secretary Aron Kipgen, is just another incident that AR were caught red-handed for their unethical conduct,” the outfit said.
Raising the issue of the alleged movement of the Kuki militants with the help of Assam Rifles, the Delhi Meetei Coordination Committee (DMCC) submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) with a demand to stop such facilitation of Kuki militants and ensure unbiased law enforcement.
They also demanded to cease all support and patronage of sectarian forces and Kuki militants involved in Manipur violence. “Resettle all displaced people, both Kuki and Meitei, to their original places in Imphal as well as all hill districts of Manipur. Stop the protection of Kuki militant bunkers by security forces and dismantle all Kuki bunkers surrounding the central valley,” the DMCC said.
Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo Council organised a Kuki-Zo leaders consultation on the political roadmap in Manipur.
Leaders from all tribes and frontal organizations attended the meeting and deliberated on a roadmap for political solutions.
A senior member from the Kuki-Zo Council told ETV Bharat that the chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, Henlianthang,” made a declaration reaffirming the demand for separate administration in the form of Union Territory under article 239A of the Indian Constitution.
“We urge the Government of India to lay out a comprehensive timebound political roadmap for peace and justice, taking into account the aspirations and concerns of the Kuki-Zo people by creating a separate administration in the form of Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution based on article 3 within our land,” a political resolution adopted during the meeting stated.
Meanwhile, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) of Indian Army Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai visited Manipur on Monday and Tuesday to get a comprehensive understanding of the situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB) and insights into the status of ongoing border infrastructure developments in the state.
During his visit, Lieutenant General Ghai called on Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the State Security Advisor, the Chief Secretary of Manipur and the Director General of Police Manipur.
“The DGMO focused on the operational preparedness of the Indian Army, carried out an assessment of the security situation along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB), and the current security dynamics in the state, including fringe areas,” an official said.
Lieutenant General Ghai also emphasised on ‘whole of government approach’ during interactions with key stakeholders.
“The discussions centred around the normalisation of prevailing security situation in the state, particularly the need to enhance border management and strengthen security infrastructure along the IMB,” the official said.
Lieutenant General Ghai’s visit highlighted the collaborative approach between the military and state officials to implement strategic initiatives aimed at promoting stability and welfare of the people of Manipur.