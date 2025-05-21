Assam Rifles DG Reviews Security Situation In North-East Post Insurgency

New Delhi: Days after 10 insurgents were killed in a gunfight with Assam Rifles personnel in Chandel district of Manipur, Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera visited the Assam Rifles Battalion at Mokokchung in Nagaland and reviewed the security in the region.

"The DG reviewed the operational readiness of the force," a senior official of the Assam Rifles told ETV Bharat.

Last week, as many as 10 militants were gunned down by Assam Rifles personnel in Chandel, near New Somtal village under Khengjoi tehsil, situated close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

According to the Army's Eastern Command, the encounter broke out when an Assam Rifles unit launched an operation after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the movement of armed cadres in the area. "During the operation, troops came under intense firing from suspected militants and responded swiftly. In the ensuing exchange of fire, 10 cadres were neutralised and huge cache of of arms and ammunition were recovered,” said Army's Eastern Command.

Meanwhile, keeping alive its tradition of bonding with the veterans, DG Lakhera on Tuesday visited Sungratsu village in Nagaland to meet and interact with the 105-year-old Retd Havildar Mering Ao, a Shaurya Chakra awardee considered one of force's most distinguished and respected veterans.

Havildar Mering Ao - A Decorated Veteran Of WW-II

Havildar Mering Ao, born on November 15, 1920, served with the 3rd Battalion Assam Rifles and also happens to be the oldest gallantry award recipient in the force's history.

"A participant in World War II, Ao had fought in historic battles in Kohima and Burma. In 1960, during a counter-insurgency operation in Nagaland, he displayed exceptional bravery by eliminating one insurgent and injuring two others. For this act of valour, he was awarded the Ashok Chakra Class III (which was later renamed as Shaurya Chakra) by then President Dr Rajendra Prasad on April 21, 1960," a spokesperson of the Assam Rifles said.

Lakhera presented the veteran with a token of appreciation, acknowledging his legendary service and lifelong commitment to the nation.

"The interaction was a deeply moving moment that highlighted the Assam Rifles' ethos of honouring its heroes and preserving their legacy," the spokesperson said.