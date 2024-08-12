Assam Police Thwart Infiltration Attempt By 4 Bangladeshi Nationals In Karimganj

Guwahati: Amid turmoil in Bangladesh, the Assam Police successfully averted an infiltration bid of four Bangladeshi nationals, who tried to enter Assam through the border. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media to reveal this.

Sarma said that four Bangladeshi nationals who were trying to enter Karimganj district through the Indo-Bangladesh border were intercepted by the Karimganj Police at around 1.30 pm on Sunday. The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Motiur Sheikh, Mushiar Mollah, Tania Mollah and Rita Mollah.

"This morning at 1:30 AM, Bangladeshi citizens identified as Motiur Seikh, Mushiar Mullah, Tania Mullah, and Rita Mullah attempted to enter India through the Karimganj sector of the India-Bangladesh border. However, police effectively intervened at the zero point and promptly repelled them, preventing their unauthorized entry," the CM tweeted.

When contacted, Karimganj District superintendent of police Parthapratim Das told ETV Bharat that the four Bangladeshis were attempting to enter India through Karimganj sector on the Indo-Bangladesh border at night. Police identified them at Zero Point and all their identity documents were verified, he said.

After which, the four Bangladeshis were immediately stopped from entering India and the Bangladesh Police was contacted. Thereafter, they were sent back to their home country, Das said.

Notably, 11 Bangladeshis trying to infiltrate into India were detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday. Following the unrest in Bangladesh, there are attempts to infiltrate into India through the international border of West Bengal, Tripura and Meghalaya.

