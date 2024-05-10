ETV Bharat / state

Assam police seize Heroin worth Rs 3 crore in Cachar; 3 accused held

author img

By ANI

Published : May 10, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Police officials with the accused(ANI Photo)

Assam Police on Thursday evening seized 572 grams of heroin worth 3 crore in Cachar district. State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the police force and said "Based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police conducted an operation at ISBT Silchar and recovered 572gms of heroin, costing appx Rs 3 cr. The narcotics were being transported from a neighbouring State. Three accused have been apprehended in this connection. Good job, Assam Police".

Cachar (Assam): Police seized 572 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday evening, officials said. The Police also apprehended three persons.

Based on credible intelligence, a team of Cachar district police conducted an operation at ISBT Silchar."During the operation, the police team recovered 572 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 3 crore. The narcotics were being transported from a neighbouring state. The police team also apprehended three persons", a senior police official of Cachar district said."

In another operation in neighbouring Mizoram, Police seized 2,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets weighing about 22.35 kg valued at Rs 290.55 lakh in Champhai district. In a press release, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, IGP and CPRO of Mizoram police said that a case was registered at Champhai police station based on a complaint from Sub-Inspector Lalmuanpuia Sailo.

He stated that on May 6 at around 11:30 am, the police party were conducting random checking of vehicles at Chalbawiha Junction and intercepted an auto-rickshaw driven by Bualchhunga (40).

"During the checking, 20 bundles of suspected Methamphetamine tablets estimated to be worth Rs 290.55 lakh, hidden inside two travel bags, were seized", it added.

"The suspected Methamphetamine tablets were seized from Bualchhunga in the presence of reliable witnesses," the release added. The statement added that the interrogation of the accused led to the arrest of other two persons suspected to be involved in this case. The other two accused have been identified as Lalrochhara (33) and Vanlalruati (46). Mizoram police have so far arrested five persons in connection with this.

