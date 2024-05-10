Assam police seize Heroin worth Rs 3 crore in Cachar; 3 accused held

Cachar (Assam): Police seized 572 grams of heroin worth Rs 3 crore in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday evening, officials said. The Police also apprehended three persons.

Based on credible intelligence, a team of Cachar district police conducted an operation at ISBT Silchar."During the operation, the police team recovered 572 grams of heroin worth approximately Rs 3 crore. The narcotics were being transported from a neighbouring state. The police team also apprehended three persons", a senior police official of Cachar district said."

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Assam police on the operation in a post on X, "Based on credible intelligence, Cachar Police conducted an operation at ISBT Silchar and recovered 572gms of heroin, costing appx Rs 3 cr. The narcotics were being transported from a neighbouring State. Three accused have been apprehended in this connection. Good job, Assam Police".

In another operation in neighbouring Mizoram, Police seized 2,00,000 Methamphetamine tablets weighing about 22.35 kg valued at Rs 290.55 lakh in Champhai district. In a press release, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, IGP and CPRO of Mizoram police said that a case was registered at Champhai police station based on a complaint from Sub-Inspector Lalmuanpuia Sailo.

He stated that on May 6 at around 11:30 am, the police party were conducting random checking of vehicles at Chalbawiha Junction and intercepted an auto-rickshaw driven by Bualchhunga (40).

"During the checking, 20 bundles of suspected Methamphetamine tablets estimated to be worth Rs 290.55 lakh, hidden inside two travel bags, were seized", it added.

"The suspected Methamphetamine tablets were seized from Bualchhunga in the presence of reliable witnesses," the release added. The statement added that the interrogation of the accused led to the arrest of other two persons suspected to be involved in this case. The other two accused have been identified as Lalrochhara (33) and Vanlalruati (46). Mizoram police have so far arrested five persons in connection with this.