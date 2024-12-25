Assam Police Nab 2 Jihadi Terror Group Members From Kokrajhar

Guwahati: Close on heels of busting a Jihadi terror module and arrest of eight people for their involvement in terror activities, Assam Police have arrested two more Jihadi operatives and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

An Assam Police spokesperson on Wednesday said the two were arrested during an operation carried out by its Special Task Force (STF) from Nampara area under Kokrajhar police station in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Tuesday night. The move helped to avert a major act of terror planned by the Bangladesh-based handlers of the arrested members of the terror outfit, he added.

The two were identified as Abdul Zaher Sheikh and Sabbir Mirdha, hailing from Nampara and Serfangguri respectively, police said adding that four handmade rifles, 34 rounds of live ammunition, 24 rounds of blank cartridges, hand grenade, detonators, iron cases used for making IEDs, several switches, explosives, fire crackers and other incriminating items were recovered from their possession.

Last week the STF of the Assam Police had arrested eight persons from different places across Assam, West Bengal and Kerala after bursting a terror module. The accused allegedly had links to Bangladesh-based Jihadi terror network Ansarullah Bangla team (ABT), which was working to establish sleeper cells across the country, particularly in Assam and West Bengal, police had said.

Among those arrested included Bangladeshi national, Md. Sad Radi alias Shab Seikh (36) from Kerala, a resident of Rajshahi in Bangladesh and was sent to India in November to spread their nefarious ideology and create sleeper cells amongst like-minded individuals across India to initiate violent and subversive actions, they added.

It has been revealed that Sad Radi visited Assam and West Bengal to meet sleeper cell activists of the banned outfit, ABT, before he moved to Kerala for the same purpose, police had said adding that the terror module apart from trying to destabilise the region was also trying to target members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and other Hindu organisations.

It may be mentioned here that ABT is an affiliate of Al-Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent, also part of a global terrorist organisation.