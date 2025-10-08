ETV Bharat / state

Assam Police DSP Arrested In Connection With Singer Zubeen Garg's Death

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, a senior officer said. This is the fifth arrest in the case. Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended.

"We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI. The apprehended police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death in Singapore last month. Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.