Assam Police Arrests Kolkata Couple For Alleged Murder of Maharashtra Businessman

Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested a couple for the alleged murder of a Maharashtra man, who was found dead inside a five star hotel in capital Guwahati on Monday, Feb 5, sources said. The Maharashtra resident identified as Sandeep Suresh Kamble was found dead at Radisson Blu in Guwahati under mysterious circumstances on Monday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon the City Police Commissioner Diganta Bora addressed a press conference to divulge the details with regard to the alleged murder of Maharashtra businessman. According to the police commissioner, Kolkata-based man Vikas Kumar Shaw (23) and his girlfriend Anjali Shaw (25) have been arrested on charges of murder in the case.

Police commissioner Diganta Bora said the body that has been recovered from five-star hotel Radisson Blu is of Diamond Merchant Sandeep Suresh Kamble (44), a resident of Pune, Maharashtra on Monday. Bora said that the diamond trader Sandeep roams around various places for business work and also keeps visiting Guwahati for business.

As per Police investigation, in September last year, Sandeep Kamble had come to Guwahati and visited the Kamakhya temple. On his way back from Guwahati, he met Anjali at the Kolkata airport and both exchanged number after they got acquainted with each other, police said. Police said that the two also spent nights at hotels in Kolkata and Pune in subsequent months.

Though Sandeep was married and father of a 13-year-old child, he later offered a marriage proposal to Anjali, who turned the proposal down and started avoiding Sandeep and blocked the phone too, said police. According to police, an outraged Sandeep defamed Anjali by calling up Anjali's family and her boyfriend Vikas Kumar Shaw to take revenge.

He sent pictures of intimate moments between him and Anjali and showed them to the lover of Anjali, Vikas Kumar, police said adding it turned the relationship between Vikas Kumar Shaw and Anjali sour but later both reconciled. The two later planned to seize Sandeep's mobile and erase all the evidence of the illicit affair, police said.

As per the plan Anjali called Sandeep to meet her in Kolkata. But Sandeep smelled something foul after Anjali’s sudden call, so he invited her to Guwahati for the meet, police said. The two even flew together to Guwahati on Monday. While Vikas also followed them to the city as per the plan. Sandeep and Anjali entered their advanced booked room number 922 on the ninth floor of Radisson Blu.

Shortly thereafter Vikas booked room no 1024 on the 10th floor of the same hotel. Police said that Anjali had intentionally left the door of the room where she and Sandeep were staying. Vikas then entered the room and tried to snatch Sandeep's mobile. Soon there was a scuffle between the two at that time. As the things got intensified, Sandeep died of bleeding from the beating, said police.

It said that Anjali and Vikas then left the hotel and initially rushed to the station to go to Kolkata via train after snatching the mobile phone and killing Sandeep. However the duo changed their mind and planned to go to Kolkata at 9.15 pm on an earlier booked flight. But Police managed to nab the duo while they were on their way to the airport.

Police said that the two accused confessed in police interrogation that they hatched the plan only to take away the mobile phone and did not plan the murder.