Assam Panchayat Polls: 43 Pc Voter Turnout Till 1.30 Pm Amid Stray Incidents Of Violence

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes during the Assam Panchayat Elections ( ANI )

Guwahati: An estimated 43.05 per cent electorate exercised their franchise till 1:30 pm in the first phase of Assam panchayat polls on Friday, amid reports of sporadic incidents of violence in some places, officials said.

Voting began at 7:30 am and will continue till 4.30 pm in 14 districts of the state, they said. In the first phase, over 89.59 lakh people, including 44.66 lakh males and 44.93 females, are eligible to cast their votes at 12,916 polling booths.

Cachar district recorded the highest polling of 48.1 per cent, while Dibrugarh recorded the lowest voting figure at 35 per cent till 1.30 pm.

Incidents of violence have been reported from some places, with voting getting briefly disrupted at a few polling stations, an official said.

Several people have been injured in the violence, he said.

Polling was stopped for one hour at the Boalipar LP school centre of Katigorah in Cachar district, where voting for Mohanpur-Salchapra gaon panchayat is underway, the official said.

"Followers of two independent groups started arguing over some issues followed by an assault. At least two persons were injured at this centre and they were taken to hospital," he said.

Trouble started when a person came to allegedly cast proxy votes and the others protested. Police and other security staff intervened and controlled the situation, he said.

The election observer and other officials rushed to the spot, and additional security was deployed at the particular centre. "After an hour, the voting started again. It is progressing peacefully," the official added.

At the Seragi zila parishad in Cachar, Congress candidate Kuber Yadav was injured in an attack by a supporter of a rival party.

"I went to check if my polling agents were inside the booth. Suddenly, BJP supporters came and attacked me," Yadav, who was bleeding from his face, told reporters.