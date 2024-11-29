Assam Online Trading Scam: One More Chargesheeted By CBI

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed chargesheet against accused Ranjit Kakoty before the Special CBI Court, Guwahati in another Dibrugarh Investment Scam case.

The case involves fraud amounting to Rs 260 crore and affecting approximately 1.5 lakh investors. Despite the complexities of the investigation, the CBI successfully completed its probe against accused Ranjit Kakoty within 90 days of his arrest, culminating in the filing of this chargesheet.

On Thursday the central agency filed a chargesheet against four other accused of the scam which includes Bishal Phukan, Abhijit Chanda, Sumi Bora, and Tarkik Bora.

A statement issued by the CBI said on Friday that the agency had employed advanced forensic tools to identify the majority of the investors who were victims of the fraudulent scheme perpetrated by the accused through the online platform www.tradingfx.live.

The accused, Ranjit Kakoty, and his co-conspirators deceived investors through misleading plan documents, false promises, and other fraudulent practices, subsequently misappropriating their hard-earned money for personal enrichment, it said.

The investigation of the case remains ongoing as the CBI continues its efforts to identify additional conspirators involved in this large-scale fraud and to uncover the full extent of the criminal conspiracy, it added.

This is one of the 41 Assam Investment Scam cases which are being investigated by CBI on the request of the Government of Assam. The instant case was also earlier registered at Police Station, Dibrugarh on a complaint alleging that accused Ranjit Kakoty promised the complainant and other investors a threefold return on their investment within 18 months through an investment scheme under the name TradingFX.

The accused later stopped returning the promised funds and became unresponsive, the probe agency said.

Since taking over investigation of the Assam Investment Scam cases, CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 93 locations in five states /UT. These searches have led to the seizure of mobile phones, desktops, hard drives, and laptops. During the investigation, CBI has successfully traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes, the statement added.

CBI has also filed a chargesheet in yet another case against accused Monalisa Das on November 18. The bail application of the accused Sumi Bora, in connection with this case was rejected by the Special Judge for CBI Cases of Guwahati on November 19 and she continues to be in judicial custody.

This case was earlier registered at Police Station Paltan Bazar, Guwahati on a complaint. The complaint alleged a massive financial scam orchestrated by an organization named D.B. Stock Consultancy. The organization, owned by the accused Deepankar Barman along with Monalisa Das and 7-8 employees, is accused of defrauding numerous investor clients across India, the probe agency added.