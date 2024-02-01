Assam: On his birthday, Chief Minister Himanta Lays Foundation Stone for 2.84-KM Flyover

Guwahati (Assam): Assam will get a new flyover as the state Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, laid the foundation stone on Thursday for the proposed 2.84-km-long overbridge on Lokhra Road.

The bridge, which will be constructed at the cost of 376 crore, Cycle Factory Junction to Lalganesh, has two wings at Cycle Factory and Lalganesh.

On his birthday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma digitally inaugurated 24 public toilets, 19 cremation grounds and cemeteries, and 31 public auditoriums. Rs 4.75 crore, Rs 3.76 crore, and Rs 6.14 crore have been spent on these projects respectively.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that a portion of the bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati would be inaugurated on February 28.

"This will solve the problem of traffic congestion at Bharalumukh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to Guwahati to launch several projects on February 4," he added.

The CM also assured that by 2025, there will be no more diesel and petrol buses in Guwahati. In addition, he said 130 more electric buses will be brought under the Assam State Transport Corporation in Guwahati.

Moreover, the Chief Minister also confirmed that if not by the end of this year, a medical college will be opened by the beginning of 2025.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that his government is focused on the drinking water problem and it would be resolved in the next two years as Rs 300 crore has been released for the water supply scheme in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister also said that work on the Narengi-Kuruwa bridge will begin in the subsequent six months. MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharya, MLA Atul Bora, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, and a large number of dignitaries were present on the occasion.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">