ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Nine Arrested for Child Marriage in Karimganj District

author img

By IANS

Published : May 22, 2024, 1:33 PM IST

Updated : May 22, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

Police arrested the newly-wed groom and his father along with several others after learning that the girl was married despite her not attaining the minimum age for marriage. Earlier, two families agreed to the solemnisation of the boy and girl on Monday night following religious methods.

File
Representational image. (File)

Guwahati: Police have arrested at least nine persons in connection with child marriage in Assam’s Karimganj district, officials said on Wednesday. According to police, Bilal Uddin, a resident of Kabariband village in the Patharkandi area of Karimganj district, was in a relationship with a minor girl of the same neighbourhood.

Despite the girl not attaining the minimum age for marriage, two families agreed to the solemnisation of the boy and girl on Monday night following religious methods. However, the police got the information and reached the marriage venue. They took Bilal Uddin, his father Johrul Islam and seven others including the minor girl into custody.

The arrested persons were produced in a local court on Tuesday. The minor girl was handed over to a child welfare association and the rest of the arrested persons were sent to judicial custody. Earlier in February 2023, Assam Police had launched a massive crackdown against child marriage in the state. More than 3,500 people were arrested from different parts of Assam during the operation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also asserted during the previous budget session of the assembly that the menace of child marriage will be eradicated from the state in the next two years. He had said, “I will not let child marriage happen in the state. Till Himanta Biswa Sarma is alive here, child marriages cannot happen in Assam. ”The Chief Minister also said that the state government has prepared an action plan to eliminate child marriage by 2026.

Read more

  1. Won't Allow Child Marriage In Assam Till I'm Alive: Himanta Sarma
  2. Himanta's Poll Vault: Not LS Election, But Polygamy, Child Marriage Are His Priorities, Says CM
Last Updated :May 22, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

TAGGED:

HIMANTA BISWA SARMA9 HELD FOR CHILD MARRIAGE IN ASSAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.