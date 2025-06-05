Assam Monsoon Floods: 21 Districts Affected, Death Toll Reaches 14

Guwahati: Assam is once again grappling with the devastating impact of annual monsoon floods, a similar trend over the last several years. The first wave of flooding this year has already affected 21 districts, with rivers overflowing due to relentless rainfall over the past few days. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed that two more people lost their lives on Wednesday, raising the total death toll from this year’s floods to 14.

The affected districts include Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Nagaon, Hojai, Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), Kamrup, Darrang, Barpeta, Goalpara, South Salmara, Cachar, Hailakandi, Sribhumi, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. In total, 66 revenue circles across these regions are currently under floodwaters. Large areas of agricultural land and dozens of villages have been submerged as riverbanks gave way under pressure from rising water levels.

According to district authorities, several major rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark. These include the Brahmaputra (at Nimatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri), Burhidihing (Chenimari and Khowang), Kopili (Kampur and Dharamtul), Barak (Fulertal, BP Ghat, and AP Ghat), Sonai (Amraghat), Rukni (Dholai), Dholeswari (Ghormura), Katakhal (Matijuri), and Kushiyara (Sribhoomi). The flood situation remains critical in low-lying and river-adjacent areas.

According to the latest ASDMA bulletin released Wednesday night, over 6.79 lakh people across 1,494 villages have been affected by the floodwaters. Over 14,977 hectares of farmland are submerged, raising concerns about crop damage and food security. Additionally, the floods have impacted over 5.15 lakh livestock, compounding the losses for rural families.

In response, the state government has established 405 flood relief camps to assist displaced residents. These shelters are providing temporary housing, food, and medical support to thousands affected by the disaster. As heavy rainfall continues to lash the state, authorities remain on high alert. With the monsoon season just beginning, concerns are mounting over further escalation in flood intensity in the coming weeks.