Assam, Mizoram Hold Ministerial Level Talks, Agree To Maintain Peace On Border

Guwahati: A delegation of the Assam government met with the representatives of Mizoram in Aizawl on Friday as both states agreed to maintain peace on the border, even as they took several decisions on holding joint cultural and sports festivals.

The Assam delegation led by border area development minister Atul Bora met Mizoram Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga and Land and Revenue Minister Pu B Lalchanjova in Aizawl on Friday to discuss the border issue. The meeting took steps to take a step towards an amicable resolution of the long-standing Assam-Mizoram inter-state border issue.

The meeting took a significant step towards finding a mutually acceptable solution to the border dispute between the two states. After the meeting between Assam Border Security and Development Minister Atul Bora and Mizoram Home Minister Pu K Sapdanga and Land and Revenue Minister Pu B Lalchjobha in Aizawl, a joint statement was signed between the two states.

The meeting today reaffirmed the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram have agreed to resolve the border dispute between the two states. "The firm commitments and initiatives taken at the meeting will be firmly taken forward. The 'Goodwill Campaign' between the Government of Mizoram and the Government of Assam held in Aizawl, Mizoram today will take forward the goodwill to resolve the inter-state border dispute in an atmosphere of understanding and goodwill," read an official handout.

According to it, both states agreed to promote and maintain peace and harmony and prevent any unwanted incidents on the inter-state borders. "The concerned administrative authorities of the inter-state border districts of Mizoram and Assam will frequently organize joint cultural and sports festivals. The joint meeting of the Governments of Assam and Mizoram to resolve the disputed border issue also decided to take steps to start the program before 31 January 2025," it added.

The meeting decided that all outstanding discussions and decisions on the matter and other related issues will be taken by the officials of both the State Governments. After that, a series of meetings will be held at the venue decided by the two officials. The meeting also decided that the next ministerial meeting will be held in Guwahati, Assam before 31 March.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue a permanent zero-tolerance policy against the smuggling of dried betel nuts from other countries. The meeting also decided to continue the regular meetings of the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of the two states to promote peace and harmony on the inter-state border. Such meetings may be held in person practically every month and every six months.

"Both states jointly agreed that the cooperation of the people living on both sides of the states is essential for the peaceful resolution of the Assam-Mizoram border dispute. Both states advocated that the general public and all stakeholders should take any dispute on the boundary issue to the appropriate authorities without taking the law into their own hands," the statement added.