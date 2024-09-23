ETV Bharat / state

Assam Migrant Worker Hurt In Kerala Gas Cylinder Blast

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Assam Migrant Worker Injured In Kerala Gas Cylinder Blast
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A migrant worker from Assam was seriously injured after a gas cylinder exploded at the room where he stayed in Ranni on Sunday. Soon after it became clear that the blast occurred, Ganesh, the victim, was rushed to Taluk Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 9:10 PM. The blast sent the room's door crashing onto the roof of a nearby building, while shards of glass from the windows fell onto the road below, locals said.

After hearing the loud explosion, locals quickly alerted the police and fire brigade. The cause of the noise was unclear initially, but it was confirmed later that the blast took place injuring the person, who stayed at the room. The police sealed off the area for safety.

