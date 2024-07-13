ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Seven More People Dead In Flood-Related Incidents, Death Toll Touches 90

Guwahati(Assam): With seven more deaths, the total death toll in flood in Assam has mounted to 90 so far, said Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). According to the flood reports of ASDMA, 7 more people died in the state on Friday.

"Five people died in a boat capsize incident in Goalpara district while one the people drowned in flood waters in Nagaon and Jorhat district. With this total death toll has increased to 90 so far," said the flood report of ASDMA.

The flood situation in the state has been improving marginally, but over 12.33 lakh people in 24 districts are still affected by the deluge. 2406 villages under 75 revenue villages and 32924.32 hectares of crop area are still underwater. The affected districts are Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Goalpara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Majuli, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Chirang, Tinsukia, Kamrup (M).

3,18,326 people are affected in Dhubri district followed by 1,48,609 people in Cachar, 95,277 people in Golaghat, 88,120 people in Nagaon, 83125 people in Goalpara, 82,494 in Majuli, 73,662 people in Dhemaji, 63,400 people in South Salmara district.