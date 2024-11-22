ETV Bharat / state

Assam-Manipur Border On High Alert After Killing Of Six Meitei People

Silchar: The Assam Police has beefed up security in the areas bordering Manipur amid the volatile situation in the neighbouring state. Police personnel are patrolling the border twice every day to prevent any impact in the bordering districts.

The situation in Manipur continues to be tense after last week's killing of six persons, including children and women, of the Meitei community in Jiribam.

Police said they were keeping a close watch on the land route as well as the riverine. The commandos are also patrolling during the day and night in machine-operated boats from one end to the other of the Barak River flowing through both Assam and Manipur.

“Our teams headed by Superintendent of Police Cachar Nomal Mahatta visit the border areas every day to take stock of the situation. We also patrol the border through the river route,” said an official.