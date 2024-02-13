Assam: Land Pattas to Be Distributed from Feb 23-29 under Mission Basundhara 2.0

Guwahati: Mission Basundhara, which offers a platform to apply for land pattas or settle the land related disputes in Assam, will commence its third phase soon.

Launched on October 2, 2021 by the revenue and disaster management department, Mission Basundhara aims to streamline and make land revenue services more accessible to citizens. The second phase of Mission Basundhara is scheduled to end on February 16 following which, Mission Basundhara 3.0 will begin.

An approval in this regard was given by the Assam cabinet chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur Lok Sewa Bhawan on Monday. Along with the several new decisions that were taken, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 1510.98 crore for 12 projects that would be constructed under Assam Mala.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, minister Jayant Mulla Baruah said that the process of issuing land pattas to the landless will end in February and then Basundhara 3.0 will begin. Under Basundhara 3.0, land pattas will be issued to landless people and religious institutions in urban areas, he said.

Baruah also said that CM and cabinet ministers will distribute land pattas to the recipients from February 23 to 29. District-wise-meetings will be held for distribution of land pattas to people who are awarded land rights under the Basundhara 2.0.

Also, cabinet has decided to release Rs 107.30 crore for 3.5 percent subsidised interest rate on housing loans to government employees under the 'Apon Ghar' scheme this year.

This apart, the Cabinet approved the Vikash Yatra of the Assam government from March 1 to 10. During this period, 2,276 projects worth Rs 23,000 crore that are either completed or scheduled for commencement will be inaugurated or their foundations would be laid.