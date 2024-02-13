Assam: Land Pattas to Be Distributed from Feb 23-29 under Mission Basundhara 2.0

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 4 hours ago

Land Pattas to Be Distributed from Feb 23-29 under Mission Basundhara 2.0

Mission Basundhara was launched on October 2, 2021 and its second phase will end on February 16. After which, land pattas will be distributed to people who were awarded land rights under Basundhara 2.0 from February 23 to 29.

Guwahati: Mission Basundhara, which offers a platform to apply for land pattas or settle the land related disputes in Assam, will commence its third phase soon.

Launched on October 2, 2021 by the revenue and disaster management department, Mission Basundhara aims to streamline and make land revenue services more accessible to citizens. The second phase of Mission Basundhara is scheduled to end on February 16 following which, Mission Basundhara 3.0 will begin.

An approval in this regard was given by the Assam cabinet chaired by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur Lok Sewa Bhawan on Monday. Along with the several new decisions that were taken, the Cabinet has sanctioned Rs 1510.98 crore for 12 projects that would be constructed under Assam Mala.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting, minister Jayant Mulla Baruah said that the process of issuing land pattas to the landless will end in February and then Basundhara 3.0 will begin. Under Basundhara 3.0, land pattas will be issued to landless people and religious institutions in urban areas, he said.

Baruah also said that CM and cabinet ministers will distribute land pattas to the recipients from February 23 to 29. District-wise-meetings will be held for distribution of land pattas to people who are awarded land rights under the Basundhara 2.0.

Also, cabinet has decided to release Rs 107.30 crore for 3.5 percent subsidised interest rate on housing loans to government employees under the 'Apon Ghar' scheme this year.

This apart, the Cabinet approved the Vikash Yatra of the Assam government from March 1 to 10. During this period, 2,276 projects worth Rs 23,000 crore that are either completed or scheduled for commencement will be inaugurated or their foundations would be laid.

Read more

  1. "Our Expert Committee Will See Aligning of UCC and Polygamy Ban Bill," Assam CM
  2. Assam Govt Tables Rs 2.9 Lakh Crore Budget, Proposes No New Tax
  3. Assam Cabinet to Hold Discussions on Uniform Civil Code Bill on Saturday

TAGGED:

Mission BasundharaLand PattasAssam

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

Kiss Day 2024: Celebrating Love and Affection

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.