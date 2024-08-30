ETV Bharat / state

82,751 Hectares Of Land In Assam Occupied By Neighboring States: Minister Atul Bora

Guwahati: Assam's border dispute with neighboring states has been a long-standing complex issue and the government has now stated that neighbours have encroached upon a total of 82,751.8618 hectares of land in the state.

According to data from the Border Security and Development Department of the Government of Assam, the neighboring states that have encroached upon Assam's land are Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland, state Border Security and Development Minister Atul Bora told in the House during the autumn session of the Assembly that concluded on Friday.

Which state has encroached upon how much land in Assam?

State minister Atul Bora informed that the quantum of land that the four bordering states have been encroaching upon is 82,751.8618 hectares. The state-wise land encroachment follows:

States Land (Hectares) Arunachal Pradesh 16,144.0117 Nagaland 59,490.21 Meghalaya 3,441.8601 Mizoram 3,675.78

Bora further informed that the Assam government has also taken several steps to strengthen the border security system in the last three years. According to information received from the Superintendents of Police (Border) of Assam Police, in the last three years, the Assam state government has set up a number of border police patrol camps and deployed police commandos along the border to strengthen border security.

Of these, 38 commandos are deployed in the Dulung forest area of Lakhimpur on the Assam-Arunachal border and preparations are on to set up new camps. The Assam government has set up eight border check posts each in Cachar district sharing boundary with Mizoram and six border guarding posts on the border of West Karbi Anglong, adjoining Meghalaya.

This apart, the state government has temporarily set up two camps along the Mizoram border at Karimganj in Barak Valley. In Upper Assam's Sivasagar district, seven border guarding posts and commando forces have been deployed along the Nagaland border.