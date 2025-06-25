ETV Bharat / state

Assam | How National Park Authorities Have Geared Up To Face Devastating Flood

Tezpur: There are severe floods in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and tiger reserves every year. As a result, the KNP administration started preparedness exercises long before the initial floods. The entire process of flood preparedness and control is carried out in the KNP, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and home to the largest number of rhinos in Assam.

There are 8 national parks in Assam, including Kaziranga, Manas, Orang, Nameri, and Dibru Chai Khawa. All are now ready to deal with the floods. The KNP covers an area of ​​430 sq km out of a total area of ​​1,090 sq km.

KNP Director Dr Sonali Ghosh told ETV Bharat that a large team has been prepared to deal with the floods. In parallel, there are 233 anti-poaching camps in the national park along with 300 excavated indigenous boats and 20 speed boats, which are connected to the Brahmaputra at all times.

The national park has been using drone technology for wildlife surveillance and rescue recently. Modern technologies like infrared vision-enabled drones are being used to monitor the movements of animals.

KNP recently held a flood preparation meeting, in association with the Corbett Foundation, at Kohra Convention Centre to raise awareness on the upcoming flood situation.

A review on flood preparedness, anti-poaching measures and animal protection in the national parks was held at Iora Resort from June last year under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. All the attendees had a detailed discussion. Sarma directed everyone to ensure minimum loss of animal life and constant monitoring and preventive measures and accordingly the park authorities are currently working, said Ghosh.

A flood preparedness meeting was also held at Bishwanath Chariali with the participation of the forest department, Aranyak, TSA Foundation India, village representatives and others. Ghosh said they imposed proper diversions and restrictions on the movement of vehicles through the national park from June 1 this month. Several restrictive measures have been taken by all concerned departments to create a suitable and safe environment for the movement of animals during floods.

Directions have been issued to stop the movement of commercial trucks through the national park. The other directions include speed control; all vehicles passing through the National Park will travel with forest/police department escort vehicles with a designated speed without the use of horn, and violators of this law are fined.

Sarma also held high-level discussions with the national park authorities and district administration regarding the flood situation.

Ghosh and other senior officers discussed the flood situation together and how to deal with the flood situation in the future.

Rescue and rehabilitation of trapped wildlife during floods is an important issue during floods. Forest department personnel, in coordination with Assam Police, local volunteers and wildlife enthusiasts have been taking full measures to protect wildlife. A total of 135 animals were rescued last year, of which 113 were successfully treated and released back into the wild, she added.