Assam | How National Park Authorities Have Geared Up To Face Devastating Flood

Tezpur: There are severe floods in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and tiger reserves every year. As a result, the KNP administration started preparedness exercises long before the initial floods. The entire process of flood preparedness and control is carried out in the KNP, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and home to the largest number of rhinos in Assam.
There are 8 national parks in Assam, including Kaziranga, Manas, Orang, Nameri, and Dibru Chai Khawa. All are now ready to deal with the floods. The KNP covers an area of 430 sq km out of a total area of 1,090 sq km.
KNP Director Dr Sonali Ghosh told ETV Bharat that a large team has been prepared to deal with the floods. In parallel, there are 233 anti-poaching camps in the national park along with 300 excavated indigenous boats and 20 speed boats, which are connected to the Brahmaputra at all times.
The national park has been using drone technology for wildlife surveillance and rescue recently. Modern technologies like infrared vision-enabled drones are being used to monitor the movements of animals.
KNP recently held a flood preparation meeting, in association with the Corbett Foundation, at Kohra Convention Centre to raise awareness on the upcoming flood situation.
A review on flood preparedness, anti-poaching measures and animal protection in the national parks was held at Iora Resort from June last year under the chairmanship of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. All the attendees had a detailed discussion. Sarma directed everyone to ensure minimum loss of animal life and constant monitoring and preventive measures and accordingly the park authorities are currently working, said Ghosh.
A flood preparedness meeting was also held at Bishwanath Chariali with the participation of the forest department, Aranyak, TSA Foundation India, village representatives and others. Ghosh said they imposed proper diversions and restrictions on the movement of vehicles through the national park from June 1 this month. Several restrictive measures have been taken by all concerned departments to create a suitable and safe environment for the movement of animals during floods.
Directions have been issued to stop the movement of commercial trucks through the national park. The other directions include speed control; all vehicles passing through the National Park will travel with forest/police department escort vehicles with a designated speed without the use of horn, and violators of this law are fined.
Sarma also held high-level discussions with the national park authorities and district administration regarding the flood situation.
Ghosh and other senior officers discussed the flood situation together and how to deal with the flood situation in the future.
Rescue and rehabilitation of trapped wildlife during floods is an important issue during floods. Forest department personnel, in coordination with Assam Police, local volunteers and wildlife enthusiasts have been taking full measures to protect wildlife. A total of 135 animals were rescued last year, of which 113 were successfully treated and released back into the wild, she added.
Ghosh said the administration was lucky to have a huge number of youths and locals volunteering for traffic control and barricades on the highways. "We are very grateful to these volunteers," she added.
She also said CSR is used to supply essential items to anti-poaching camps. There are several women forest workers patrolling along NH-37 to manage traffic through the park.
With the flood situation creating opportunities for poachers to hunt wild animals, the forest department is always on high alert and constantly monitoring the areas to prevent instances of such crimes.
Ghosh also said the administration has used pre-recorded messages with the help of loudspeakers to spread awareness among the people in several villages.
"They have traveled along highways and inland areas to educate people on what to do and what not to do during flood situations, preventing human-animal conflict," she said.
Ghosh said additional cadets from the 3rd Assam Forest Protection Force have been deployed to help in controlling vehicles and patrolling the national highways due to the increased patrol schedule in the national park.
An orientation program has already been provided for their entry, she said.
Meanwhile, authorities at Orang National Park (ONP) are fully prepared to deal with the floods, said Park Director and Divisional Forest Officer Pradipta Baruah.
In 2024, about 70 per cent of the ONP was flooded and damaged.
Meanwhile, Manas National Park director Dr. C. Ramesh said the measures taken in the national park are similar to those in Kaziranga. Currently, five indigenous boats and forest workers have been deployed in the national park to deal with the floods. The national park is flooded by the Beki River every year.
Nameri National Park official Piraisoodan B said flood preparations are underway in view of the approaching monsoon. The National Park has a fleet of boats with a total of 19 country boats and inflatable rubber boats ready for patrolling and emergencies. Of the 25 such anti-poaching camps in the park, 10 are located in flood-hit areas. Evacuation plans and temporary relocation arrangements have been developed for these camps.