Assam Hospital Cancels Advisory Asking Women Doctors To Avoid Isolated Places At Night

By PTI

Based on the Kolkata Doctor Rape and Murder Case at R.G. Kar College last Friday, the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam earlier issued an advisory asking female doctors to avoid going alone to isolated places at night. On Wednesday, its principal and Chief Superintendent, Dr. Bhaskar Gupta, cancelled its advisory and said a new advisory would be issued soon in this regard.

King George Medical University doctors raise slogans as they take out a protest rally demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, in Lucknow on Monday. (ANI)

Guwahati: The Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam on Wednesday cancelled its advisory to women doctors and other staffers asking them to avoid going alone to isolated places at night.

SMCH's Principal cum Chief Superintendent Dr Bhaskar Gupta had issued the advisory, following the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. "The advisory issued earlier stands cancelled and a new advisory will be issued soon in this regard," Gupta said.

It was cancelled following protests from students who demanded enhanced security measures in the hospital. Gupta said that the advisory was issued to enhance the safety and security of women doctors, students and all healthcare workers on the campus. According to it, women doctors, students and staffers should generally avoid 'isolated, poorly lit and sparsely populated areas".

They should avoid situations, as much as possible, where they are "alone', the advisory said. The authorities also urged them to 'refrain from leaving hostels or lodging rooms during night hours, unless absolutely necessary without prior information to the concerned authority'.

They were also asked to "avoid going off-campus during late or odd hours, to avoid associating with unknown individuals and to ensure that they can make emergency contact in case of urgent situations".

The advisory also stated that while on duty 'you should be well composed emotionally, remain alert about the surroundings and should graciously interact with the public so that you don't attract unnecessary attention from unscrupulous people'. Any issue or grievance should be immediately communicated to the chairman/members of the gender harassment committee and anti-ragging and disciplinary panels, the advisory stated.

The students, however, protested against the advisory and demanded that the security on the campus be improved. Junior Doctors' Association (JDA) president Salman Choudhury said they were 'deeply saddened and ashamed'. 'The advisory fails to address the key issues, pertaining to SMCH and is outrageous," he said.

Choudhury urged the authorities to ensure the proper functioning of lighting in the hospital area, enhanced security measures, dedicated washroom facilities, security in doctors' rooms and installation of CCTV cameras.

