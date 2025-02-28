Assam Has Received Investment Commitments Worth Rs 5.18 Lakh Crore, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state received investment commitments to the tune of Rs 5.18 lakh crore, close to 80 per cent of the state's GDP, during the two day Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

Addressing the media at a city hotel, he said if Assam ensures materialization of about 70 per cent of the investments in the next financial year, the state will be on a new path of development. Hailing the two day Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, the Chief Minister largely credited its success to the peace and secured environment in the state and the Central government's focus on infrastructure in Assam and other parts of the north east India. The Chief Minister said that the government had organized at least 240 business to government (B2G) meetings in the run up to the Advantage Assam domestically while 180 B2G meetings were organized internationally.

"The GDP of Assam at present is Rs 6.43 lakh crore. During the two day investment summit, we have received investment commitments to the tune of Rs 5.18 lakh crore. This is just the beginning and I am sure if we can properly ensure the materialization of the investment commitments, over two lakh jobs will be created," he said adding the government will start executing the investment proposals from the next financial year.

Sarma said Reliance, Adani, Vedanta and many more prominent groups have announced their intent to invest in Assam. "We have received a proposal from Medanta Medicity hospital to set up a hospital. Their proposal includes setting up of a 500 bed hospital, a 200 bed mother and children hospital along with a Lemon Tree hotel. The Lilavati Hospital has proposed to set up a hospital in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic of the USA, in Assam. With all these plans and commitments, I believe Guwahati has the potential to become a hub for medi-tourism in the country," he said.

Sarma also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who led a delegation of 62 ambassadors and heads of mission of different countries from Asia, Europe, Africa, North America and South America to Assam. He the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had organized Assam Week across Indian embassies in different countries in January which added to the success of Advantage Assam 2.0. "We have received proposals in different sectors like hospitality, hydropower, technology, AI, hydrocarbons and many others. Assam is going to be third largest producer of cement in the country in the next five years. We have received proposal from Oberoi Group for a seven star hotel while the Tatas have committed to upgrade the Taj Vivanta hotel to a full fledged Taj hotel. The Tatas are also going to set up another Taj Hotel in Jagiroad where the semiconductor assembly and testing facility is coming up," he said, adding the image of Assam has changed over the last several years.

The Chief Minister further mentioned that the state could not hold road shows on Advantage Assam 2.0 in the USA as the country was going through a transition of powers from Joe Biden to Donald Trump. "However, we have decided to hold a mega road show in the USA in 2027 subject to approval by the government of India and we hope this will further add to the investment scenario in Assam," said the Chief Minister.