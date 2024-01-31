Assam: Businessman From Guwahati to Build 190-ft Statue of Prime Minister Modi

Guwahati (Assam): An Assamese businessman from Guwahati has embarked on a mission to build a gigantic bronze statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The structure is a dream of businessman Nabin Chandra Bora, who swears by PM Modi.

Bora was inspired by a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister's office to go ahead with the project, work of which will start this year itself.

The statue will be built on Bora's own land near the main bus stand in Guwahati's Jalukbari. The three-day Bhoomi Pujan started from Monday.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Bora said that he would install the statue with a budget of around Rs 200 crore all from his own earnings. He said the statue will be installed on a base of 60 feet. The total height including this 60 feet will be 250 feet.

The bronze statue's design has been finalised. According to the plan, this 190-feet tall statue will have a gamosa, the symbol of Assamese culture, on its neck.

Bora informed that he had sent a detailed plan to the Prime Minister's Office. Not to conceal facts, he had divulged the source of his income. He has sent all the information about the installation of the statue to the Prime Minister's Office.

"The project is my tribute to the Prime Minister. He is one of the best Prime Ministers in the world. I am fortunate enough to get an opportunity to build a statue of a person of such stature," Bora said adding that he has no political vendetta behind his endeavour.

And guess what - Bora dreams that Prime Minister Modi himself will unveil the statue.

