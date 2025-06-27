ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt To Tighten Aadhaar Issuance Rules To Check Infiltration: Himanta

Guwahati: The Assam government is mulling stricter Aadhaar card issuance rules for adults as part of its efforts to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday. Toughened Aadhaar card issuance rules will also further boost the state government’s efforts in detecting and deporting illegal foreigners, he added.

"Today, we discussed a proposal where Aadhaar cards for adults will be issued only after thorough verification. The Cabinet will take a decision in this regard soon," he said while addressing a press conference after chairing a Cabinet meeting.

Highlighting that nearly 100 per cent of adults in Assam already have Aadhaar cards, Sarma added, "If any adult applies for an Aadhaar card, we will conduct a thorough check. Only the District Commissioner will be authorised to approve its issuance once the new rules come into effect."

"This will ensure that no illegal immigrant can obtain an Aadhaar card, and we can track and deport them easily," he said. Sarma also maintained that tightening of rules will help in its deportation efforts.