Assam Govt To Establish Proton Therapy Centre At State Cancer Institute

Guwahati: The Assam government has proposed to establish a Proton Therapy Centre at the State Cancer Institute at Guwahati.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog while while presenting the state budget for 2025-26 fiscal made the announcement and it will be the first such facility in Eastern India and third in India, marking a significant milestone in advanced cancer care for the region. Proton therapy centres use proton beams to treat cancer, offering a highly precise form of radiation therapy that minimizes damage to healthy tissue.

The Finance Minister said that the establishment of the Proton Therapy Centre will ensure access to cutting-edge cancer treatment to cancer patients, especially children. “This will be the first such facility in Eastern India and third in India, marking a significant milestone in advanced cancer care for the region. The machine will cost around Rs 550 crores. The State Government will pool in CSR funds also for the project. With rapid infrastructure growth in healthcare, Assam is poised to become a hub for medical tourism. We are actively pursuing leading hospitals to establish their presence in Assam by giving land at concessional rate and other incentives,” Neog said.

Assam and the northeastern states of India have a high cancer incidence rate, with around 50,000 new cases reported annually, exceeding the national average. According to the statistics available with the government of Assam, the incidence of cancer in Assam is 114 per 1 lakh population, compared to the national average of 97. The government data further said the highest reported types of cancer in Assam are breast and ovarian cancer in women, and oral and lung cancer in men.

The Minister further said that the government has also decided to cover the faculty of medical college under Dynamic Assured Career Progression Scheme, subject to fulfillment of National Medical Commission criteria for promotion. “The government will sponsor two national conferences annually, one international conference every two years for Asian countries and every four years for other than the Asian countries. The government will also provide an interest-free loan for newly appointed medical college faculty members to purchase a vehicle. Additionally, we will introduce an easy home loan scheme for them soon,” said the Minister while expressing concern that while the medical college in the state have gone up, managing faculty by attracting young talent has become a major challenge for the government.