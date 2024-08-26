Assam Govt Plans To Meet Daily Electricity Shortage Through Solar Projects

Guwahati: Assam government has taken up a host of solar power projects to meet around 2293 MW of power deficit with green energy.

The move comes amid frequent loadshedding due to power shortage and high electricity charges taking a toll on the people of the state. The recent installation of smart metres triggered a state-wide controversy over high electricity tariff in Assam.

But why does Assam government have to charge high tariffs for electricity? One reason for this is that the state produces electricity lower than its demand. Assam needs up to 2628 MW of electricity during the peak hours in a day but the total production is only 355 MW. This information was shared by Assam's Power Minister Nandita Garlosa in the state Assembly.

How much electricity is required daily in Assam?

At present, the daily peak hours power demand in Assam ranges from 2200 MW to 2628 MW. On the other hand, the daily demand in off-peak hours is 1650 MW to 2200 MW. This means, there is a power deficit of 2293 MW during peak hours. This deficit has to be met by purchasing electricity from various sources. Now, if more than the pre-allotted quantity of electricity has to be bought then this has to be done at a higher rate.

How much is the state's own production?

Against the huge overall demand of 2628 MW, Assam's own power generation is just 355 MW, Power Minister Nandita Garlosa told in the state Assembly recently.

Electricity generation in Assam:

Assam has six hydropower and thermal power projects that generate only 335 MW power. Of which, Assam gets the maximum of 100 MW power from the Karbi Langpi hydropower project.

List of power generation projects:

1. Mytriang Small Hydroelectric Project - 8 MW

2. Namrup Thermal Power Project - 20 MW

3. Lakwa Thermal Power Project—60 MW

4. Lakwa Replacement Power Project — 69 MW

5. Namrup Replacement Power Project - 98 MW

6. Karbi Langpi Hydroelectric Project — 100 MW

What has the Assam government done to increase power generation?

State Power Minister Nandita Garlosa said that the state government has taken several new steps to boost its power generation. To begin with, a number of projects have been taken up with a focus on solar power generation. Steps taken by the Assam government to generate electricity on its own:

1. 1000 MW solar power plant at Karbi Anglong:

The Assam government is building a 1000 MW solar power project at Lahorijan in Karbi Anglong district under the Chief Minister's Solar Power Project scheme. The total cost of the project has been pegged at Rs 4000 crore. Out of this Rs 4000 crore to Rs 3200 crore will be invested by The Asian Development Bank and the Assam government will invest Rs 800 crore.

2. 70 MW solar power project in Dhubri:

Solar P V project Installed on a 70 MW grid connecting land at Khudigaon in Bilasipara in Dhubri district is targeted to be developed in Build-Own-Operate (BOO) mode. Work was handed over to SJVN Green Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), for implementation of the project in August 2023. Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) has already signed an energy purchase agreement with the firm to buy electricity. A deadline of August 7, 2025 has been set to execute the project.

3. 50 MW solar power project at Dhekiajuli:

Under this scheme, solar PV installed on a 50 MW grid connecting land at Chitalmari village no. 3 under the Barchala revenue circle of Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district. The project is targeted to be developed in Build-Own-Operate (BOO) mode. A work order was placed on August 28, 2023 to SJVN Green Energy Limited to implement the project. APDCL has already tied up with this firm to buy the generated power. The deadline for the project to become operational has been fixed at August 7, 2025.

4. 200 MW Solar Power Project:

Under this scheme, solar P. V installed on a 200 MW grid connecting land would be set up at a non disclosed site. The project is targeted to be developed in Build-Own-Operate (BOO) mode. The work order has also been given to SJVN Green Energy Limited with the deadline to become operational on August 7, 2025.

5. 1000 MW solar power project:

In addition, the Assam government has gone for a joint collaboration between APDCL and NLC India Limited for another 1000 MW solar power project. For this purpose, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between APDCL and NLC India Limited.

6. PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana:

Under this scheme work is underway to set up the 'Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Power Project' in the terrace of the consumer's residence. Central and state governments have subsidy provisions for the project. As of August 15 2024, a total of 447 beneficiaries' homes in Assam have been set up with a grid-connected rooftop solar power project with a total capacity of 1,539 kilowatts.

Apart from this, the Assam government is also preparing for several other solar power generation projects. If these solar plants become operational, Assam will generate electricity from more than 2320 MW of solar power by August 2025. The Assam government has already signed an agreement to procure power.

If these solar power plants become operational on time as per the plan taken up by the Government of Assam, by the end of 2025, Assam may be able to solve the power shortage problem on its own way. The price of electricity generated by solar energy is also doing the rounds. But it is certain that for another year, the people of Assam will have to suffer due to shortage of electricity and steep prices.

