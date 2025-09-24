ETV Bharat / state

Assam Govt Bans NE Festival Organiser Amid Fury Over Zubeen Garg's Death

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tribute to the mortal remains of Zubeen Garg in Guwahati. ( IANS )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 24, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST 3 Min Read

Guwahati: Amid growing public outrage over the alleged role of Shyamkanu Mahanta — the organiser of the North East Festival in Singapore — in the untimely demise of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the government has banned Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the state. In an X post announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "The state government has decided to prohibit Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within Assam. Further, the government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly. The state government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner." The move is widely seen as a response to public demands for accountability and an effort to uphold the legacy of Garg and the dignity of Assam’s cultural community. Accusations of negligence have been levelled against Mahanta for allegedly failing to ensure the safety and well-being of the singer during the trip. The backlash intensified after Mahanta issued statements distancing himself from the incident, which many perceived as insensitive.