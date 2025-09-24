Assam Govt Bans NE Festival Organiser Amid Fury Over Zubeen Garg's Death
Accusations of negligence have been levelled against Shyamkanu Mahanta for allegedly failing to ensure the safety and well-being of the singer during the Singapore trip.
Guwahati: Amid growing public outrage over the alleged role of Shyamkanu Mahanta — the organiser of the North East Festival in Singapore — in the untimely demise of Assam's cultural icon Zubeen Garg, the government has banned Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the state.
In an X post announcing the decision, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, "The state government has decided to prohibit Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within Assam. Further, the government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly. The state government will also request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner."
The move is widely seen as a response to public demands for accountability and an effort to uphold the legacy of Garg and the dignity of Assam’s cultural community.
Accusations of negligence have been levelled against Mahanta for allegedly failing to ensure the safety and well-being of the singer during the trip. The backlash intensified after Mahanta issued statements distancing himself from the incident, which many perceived as insensitive.
There is a widespread call in Assam for a detailed probe to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the death of the beloved artist. The roles of Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his drummer Shekharjyoti Goswami — both present during his final moments — and Shyamkanu Mahanta, who took him to Singapore despite concerns over his unstable health, have all come under scrutiny. Fans are demanding that these individuals be thoroughly questioned to uncover what led to this tragic loss.
Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19, had travelled to the Southeast Asian nation to perform at the North East Festival organised by Mahanta. Videos of his final moments showed that he had gone on a yacht party along with some of his team members and fellow Assamese friends from the Singapore-based Assam Association. The footage revealed that he was swimming in the sea along with a few others. The circumstances under which he died remain unclear, sparking widespread grief and suspicion among fans and the public.
According to the witness, after swimming for some time, Garh was found unconscious, leading to the tragic incident. Despite the administration of CPR by his friends and lifeguards and being rushed to Singapore General Hospital, he was declared dead. A death certificate issued by Singapore authorities cited drowning as the cause of death.
Following all medical procedures, including a postmortem, Garg's body was flown to Guwahati via Delhi on September 21. A sea of people, estimated to be over 10 lakh, took part in his final journey from the airport to Guwahati. His mortal remains were kept at Sarusajai Stadium for two days, where lakhs of fans thronged to pay their last respects to the musical genius. His songs, particularly 'Mayabini', which he wished to be sung after his death, echoed throughout.
On September 23, the much-beloved son of Assam was cremated in Sonapur's Kamarkuchi Village, on the outskirts of Guwahati, with full state honours. The entire state bid adieu to their favourite child with teary eyes and heavy hearts, marking a scene rarely seen before.