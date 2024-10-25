ETV Bharat / state

Assam Government To Suspend Mobile Internet Services On Sunday For State-Level Recruitment Exam

Guwahati: Mobile internet services will be suspended in Assam from 8.30 am to 4 pm on October 27 due to the state-level recruitment examination for the Class IV posts in different government establishments. Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Assam Ajay Tewari issued the orders for temporary suspension of the mobile internet services across the state on the said date under the provision of Section 5 (2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

He said that the measure of suspending the mobile internet services has been taken because there exists a substantial apprehension that the anti-social elements or the organised groups shall try to take advantage of the situation by resorting to rumour-mongering through social media and may try to destabilise the process of examination.

"The Government of Assam has carefully examined the matter and has come to a conclusion that in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination, it is prudent and expedient to plug all possible loopholes, including resorting to temporary disabling of Mobile Internet/Mobile data Connectivity during examination hours on the day fixed for holding such written examination," the notification issued on Friday said.

It may be mentioned that a total of 8,27,130 candidates applied to appear in the recruitment examination to be conducted for HSLC level posts in the first shift from 09 am to 11:30 am in 1,484 examination centres and 5,52,002 candidates applied to appear in the recruitment examination to be conducted for Class VIII level posts in the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4 pm in 808 centres spread across 28 districts in Assam on that day.

The notification emphasised that the Government of Assam aims to conduct the written examination in a fair, transparent manner to ensure the selection of the best candidates based solely on merit. To prevent malpractices during the exam, it has been noted that some individuals have previously engaged in dishonest practices using various mobile applications, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X (Twitter), YouTube, and Camscanner, which rely on Internet/Wi-Fi connectivity, which necessitated the suspension of mobile internet services.