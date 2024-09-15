Assam Government Suspends Internet, Wi-Fi Services For Recruitment To Grade III posts

Guwahati: The Assam government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and wi-fi services across the state for three-and-a-half hours commencing 10 AM on Sunday, September 15, for fair conduct of the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) for Grade III posts.

As per a notification issued by Ajay Tewari, Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Political department, “in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent public examination and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety”.

As many as 11,23,204 candidates are scheduled to appear for the exam across 2,305 centres. Also, 429 of them are identified as 'sensitive' owing to their geographical location and history of cheating and other malpractices.

The state government said that the step was taken to ensure a free, fair and transparent manner and also stop anti-social elements or organised groups that might resort to rumour-mongering through social media to destabilise the exam process.

Tewari issued a notice under the provision of Sec 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rule 2017 to suspend the mobile internet from 10 AM to 1.30 PM on Sunday.

However, as per the notice, voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines may remain active during this period. Any sort of violation will be deemed a punishable offence under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023 and under relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Measures taken for conduction of the examination:

Each candidate will be checked by police at a 100-meter distance from the exam centres.

No guardians of candidates will be allowed within a 100-meter radius of exam centres.

Candidate can be allowed to carry only their admit cards, blue or black ink ball pens, pencils, scales, erasers, ID cards, driving licenses, ATM cards and a minimal amount of cash.

In case of violation of rules, the candidate will face three to 10 years of jail and a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to 10 crore.

Candidates have to reach the exam centre two hours before the start of the exam.

CCTV cameras have been installed across exam centres

Candidates will not be allowed to carry the following objects:

Mobile phones

Any electric equipment or programmable devices including smart watches, bands, electric scanners, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, calculators, and pen drives

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished the candidates of Assam Direct Recruitment 2024 the best of luck. "This exam will fulfil the dreams of hundreds of youths. We try to bring smiles to their faces through these examinations. Best wishes to you all," he said.