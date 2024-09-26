Assam: Government Employees Get Special Two-Day Leave For Parents

Guwahati (Assam): The Assam government has allotted special holidays for state employees to give time to their parents. The special parental leave introduced in 2021 has been arranged by the state government this year as well.

Titled 'Matri-Pitri Vandana', the state employees have been getting special casual leave under this scheme. This year the state government has given special casual leave to state employees on November 6 and 8 this year.

5 Days Consecutive Leave

In addition to these special two days' leave, the state government employees will get three normal leaves this year. Following the two special days' leave, the third day's leave will be due to Chhath Puja on November 7. After that, November 9 is the second Saturday and November 10 is a Sunday. This brought joy to the employees, as the total leave during this period will be five days. Those availing of the benefits of the Matri-Pitri Vandana scheme will get the benefit of a straight five-day leave.

The Joint Secretary of the General Administration Department of the State Government has already sent a letter to the concerned authorities of all the government departments. It talks about the government's special leave order.

The order stated that a two-day special casual leave has been declared for the current year under the 'Matri-Pitri Vandana Scheme' for state government employees. Accordingly, this special holiday has been arranged on November 6 and November 8.

Along with these two days off, they will also get the Chhath Puja holiday on November 7. Further, two days of leave will be due on the second Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10. So the employees can avail five days to spend with their respective parents and family.

How To Apply

The portal has been launched to apply for this special holiday. Employees who wish to take special casual leave to take care of their parents will have to apply on https://matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in portal. The portal has been launched for application.

More About Scheme

To recall, the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government had launched a new scheme so that government employees can spend two days a year with their parents or in-laws. The decision was taken by the Cabinet in 2021 to show companionship, care, love and respect to the parents and in-laws in full proximity.

The officers and employees involved in essential services will get the benefit of this special holiday in a phased manner. This leave facility will not be applicable in the case of parents' and in-laws' demise. It has been officially stated that officers and employees should not take advantage of this special holiday for personal leisure or any other work instead of spending time with their parents and in-laws.