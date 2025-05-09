Assam Government Cancels Fourth Year Anniversary Celebrations Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government is completing its fourth year on Saturday. The previous three years were celebrated with grandeur, but this time, the government will not hold any celebrations for the anniversary.

Sarma has decided not to celebrate the anniversary, considering the current situation in the country following the escalation in India-Pakistan tensions. The announcement was made today by the chief minister, saying that he will only address a press conference on the special occasion.

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Tomorrow marks the completion of four years of the present Government in Assam. However, there will be no celebrations to mark the occasion. A press conference will be held as the only official event.”

On the other hand, he has called for the cancellation of Bihu celebrations as well through social media. Sarma requested the Bihu committees to gracefully cancel all remaining Bihu events scheduled from May 10 onwards.

“Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions,” he wrote on X.

“However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season. I humbly appeal that all remaining Bihu functions scheduled from 10th May onwards be kindly cancelled. Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated,” he adds.

Meanwhile, many Bihu committees have expressed support for the chief minister's call and have cancelled the Bihu events.