Assam Girl Gangraped On Marriage Promise In Agra, Two Held

Agra: A man along with his friend allegedly raped a girl from Assam's Dhemaji district on the false promise of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district. Police said the accused were arrested on the basis of the victim's complaint.

The victim told police she had visited her elder sister in Rajasthan and was going to her brother's house in Kerala. She was supposed to board a train from Delhi railway station three days ago. As the Kerala-bound train was running late, she was waiting at the railway station when Manoj Gaikwad from Pune had befriended her.

Manoj told her that he was also going to Kerala and offered to accompany her. Together they boarded the train from Delhi railway station and during the journey, Manoj proposed to her for marriage. When they arrived at Agra Cantt railway station, he made her alight from the train.

The victim said Manoj had asked her to get down as he wanted to marry her in Agra. After this, Manoj called his friend Kanha and took her to Bhalra village in Kiravali police station area. It was here that Manoj and Kanha allegedly raped her. The victim told she tried to escape from their clutches but the accused threatened her and kept her hostage.

Later, the accused tried to shift her to a rented room in Kiravali, where the victim met a woman. She narrated her ordeal to the woman and along with her help went to Kiravali police station, where she lodged a complaint against the duo on Tuesday.

Kiravali police station in-charge inspector Kewal Singh said on the basis of the victim's complaint, accused Manoj Gaikwad and Kanha were arrested. "It has been learnt that Kanha met Manoj six months ago in Delhi's Sadar market. Both bought electronic equipment and other goods at cheaper rates and sold those in Agra and Pune. The victim's medical examination has been completed and her statement will be recorded in the court," Singh said.