Assam Girl Dies In Bengaluru, Netizens Condole Her Namesake On Social Media

Dibrugarh: What's in a name? Well, there's a lot, it seems. A tragic news circulated on social media about a girl from Assam has put her namesake in trouble in Assam's Dibrugarh township.

On Tuesday Maya Gogoi of Dibrugarh woke up to see people writing "RIP" (Rest in Peace) on her social media wall. A shocked Maya Gogoi had to clarify that she was alive and not dead yet.

The problem started after news of one Maya Gogoi, who hails from Assam and was living in Bengaluru, went viral on social media. The police in Bengaluru recovered the body of Maya Gogoi from an apartment in Bengaluru, capital of Karnataka.

The news about an Assam girl killed in Bengaluru went viral on social media. The netizens started reacting immediately and started writing the customary "RIP" on the social media wall of Maya Gogoi, without differentiating between the two social media accounts of the same name.

"I am not the Maya Gogoi who was killed in Bangalore. I do not live in Bangalore, I live in Banipur in Dibrugarh. I don't know why people are writing RIP on my social media wall? I came to know this from social media that another girl having the same name with me was killed in Bangalore. But I am not that one (sic)," the Maya Gogoi of Dibrugarh clarified on Wednesday.

She said that there is a striking similarity in the name and the look of both of them. "I came to know about the incident in Bangalore through social media. Probably the users notice the similarity in the name and look and that is the reason they are writing on my social media wall (sic)," said Maya Gogoi of Dibrugarh.

It may be mentioned here that a vlogger from Assam Maya Gogoi was found dead in a service apartment located in Bengaluru's Indira Nagar locality on Tuesday. Karnataka Police recovered the body of Maya Gogoi from a Royal Living apartment in Indira Nagar after being informed by locals who got a stinking smell coming out from the room.

Police said that the deceased had entered the service apartment on November 23 at noon with one Aarav Hanoy, who was absconding. Police suspect Hanoy to be the killer and said quoting preliminary investigation that he had spent at least two days with the body before he escaped. Police are searching for Hanoy now.