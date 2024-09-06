ETV Bharat / state

Assam Gets New Chief Minister's Secretariat In Dibrugarh, Second After Dispur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Sep 6, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

The second Chief Minister's Secretariat was inaugurated in Dibrugarh today to cater to the nine districts of Upper Assam. This office will operate four days a month. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said the move is aimed at decentralising administration and bringing government closer to people.

Assam Gets New Chief Minister's Secretariat In Dibrugarh, Second After Dispur
New CM Secretariat in Dibrugarh (Chief Minister Assam/ X handle)

Dibrugarh: Marking a new era in the state administration, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a new secretariat in Dibrugarh on Friday. This is the state's second CM secretariat after Dispur.

Assam CM inaugurated the secretariat in the presence of a host of dignitaries, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan and others.

New CM office will operate 4 days a month

Aimed to serve the north and upper Assam regions, the new chief minister’s office in Dibrugarh will operate at least four days a month. The main objective of setting up the new CM office is to decentralise power and provide an easy access to people of the region in relation to the administrative functions and address the issues pertaining to them without traveling to Dispur, which is located in the lower part of the state. Till now, the people of upper Assam had to travel 500 to 550 km to reach Dispur for work, but now this can be done without any hassle.

To serve nine districts of Upper Assam

The new CM’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh, will be functional in parallel with the existing Assam Secretariat, situated at capital Dispur. The new CM office will look after the administrative works of all the nine districts in Upper Assam namely Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, and Dhemaji.

To bring government and people closer: CM

Earlier in the day, the CM took to twitter to hail the decision, saying the move will increase the proximity between the government and the public. He wrote, ”This is for the first time the Chief Minister’s Office will partially move out of the Capital and is in line with efforts to decentralise administration and bring the government closer to people.”

