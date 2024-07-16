ETV Bharat / state

Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 96, 212 Wild Animals Die In Kaziranga

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 16, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

The flood situation has improved but 17 districts are still affected by the deluge. Three more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours rising the toll to 96. The Kaziranga National Park too has been badly affected with 212 deaths of wild animals being reported here.

Many areas still flooded (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bokakhat/ Guwahati: Nearly 212 wild animals, including 10 rhinos, have been killed due to the floods in Kaziranga National Park.

According to Dr. Sonali Ghose, Field Director, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, 26 of the 233 forest camps in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve area are still flooded. Two of the 34 camps in Agaratoli are under floodwater, while 15 out of 58 camps in Kaziranga and nine out of 39 camps in Bagri are under five feet water. The forest workers have returned to their camps as the floodwaters have receded.

This year's floods caused many wild animals to take refuge in the highlands inside the park while many species left the national park in search of food and safety in the surrounding areas and the southern Karbi Hills.

There are many wild animals that got trapped in the floods or were injured while crossing NH-37 south of the park. So far, 143 wild animals, including two elephant calves and two rhino calves separated from their mothers, have been rescued by the Kaziranga Forest Department while 123 have already been released after being treated by forest veterinarians.

Meanwhile, the overall flood situation in Assam has gradually improved but three persons lost their lives due to the deluge in Dhubri and Nagaon districts in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 96.

The water level of the Brahmaputra is still flowing above the danger level at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri. Also, Buridihing at Khowang and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger level.

It is to be noted that the number of flood affected districts in the state has come down from 18 to 17 in the last 24 hours as the water level of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries has started receding steadily.

Even though the flood fury has subsided, there is no end to the misery of the flood affected people in various districts of the state. The flood victims are still facing a lot of problems with many living in the shelter camps.

According to the latest data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, around 5.12 lakh people of 1132 villages in 49 revenue circles across 17 districts of Assam are in the grip of floods. Around 23,000 people have taken shelter in the rescue camps.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a telephonic conversation with CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the flood situation in Assam. The Union Home Minister said that all possible assistance and cooperation from the Central Government would be extended to help the state in dealing with the current situation.

