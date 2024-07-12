ETV Bharat / state

Assam Floods: 174 Wild Animals Die In Kaziranga National Park

A total of 174 animals, including 10 rhinos and 144 deer died in Kaziranga National Park due to floods. Around 116 wild animals that were injured have been released after treatment. As floodwater receded, forest workers have returned to the camps here.

Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kaziranga: The floods in Assam have killed 174 wild animals including 10 rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park.

There are many wildlife species in the park. Now, with the floodwater receding, 174 bodies of wild animals have been recovered from Kaziranga National Park, where 39 of the 233 forest camps were affected due to the deluge.

As flood situation has improved, forest workers have already returned to their camps. However, floods have severely affected the Kaziranga National Park and adjacent areas. Many wild animals have taken refuge in the highlands inside the park while several have left the area in search of food and safety. Many of these animals took shelter in the surrounding areas and the southern Karbi Hills.

These wildlife species are being protected by the forest department and various organisations. Many animals got trapped in the floods or sustained injuries while crossing NH-37, which is to the south of the park.

So far, 135 wild animals including two buffalo calves and two rhino calves got separated from their mothers while 122 deer have been rescued by the Kaziranga forest staff. Nearly 116 wild animals have already been released after treatment by forest veterinarians.

Bodies of 10 rhinos, 144 deer and various other wild animals have been recovered from the park premises. While some animals died after colliding with vehicles, few got drowned. However, death toll of the wild animals in the Kaziranga area has been comparatively lower this year, officials said.

