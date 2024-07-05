Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 52, 21.3 Lakh Affected In 29 Districts

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim with six more persons losing their lives on Thursday as 21.13 lakh people across 29 districts have been affected by the deluge.

Nearly 3,208 villages in 107 revenue circles are still reeling under flood water while 57,018 hectares of agricultural land remained submerged.

With the floods claiming six lives, the death toll in the floods has risen to 52. Around 763 lakh victims have taken shelter in camps and temporary relief centres recently.

While the flood situation has improved slightly in a few parts of the state, it continues to remain critical in many areas. Rescue operations are underway at various places with the help of NDRF, SDRF and local administration. Teams of doctors and medical staff are deployed in various districts for the flood victims.

Meanwhile, of the 223 forest camps in the Kaziranga National Park, 141 are still submerged in water. So far 17 wild animals have died in the national park while 72 wild animals were rescued from the clutches of the flood. Due to floods, there have been incidents of wildlife entering the forest area in several parts of the state.

According to data released by the Central Water Commission on Thursday afternoon, 10 rivers in the state are flowing above the danger mark at 16 places. Five rivers are flowing above the warning mark but below the danger mark.

According to the weather forecast provided by the Meteorological Centre in Guwahati, moderate rains will continue over most of the seven northeastern states, including Assam, till July 8. Some areas are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, weather office stated. In the last 24 hours, Dibrugarh received the highest rainfall of 64 mm in the state, it added.

Read more

Assam Continues To Face Flood Fury, 8 Deaths Take Toll To 46, Over 16 Lakh Affected