Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 93, 18 Districts Still Affected

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 15, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Updated : Jul 15, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

Two more persons lost their lives due to the ongoing floods in Assam, registering a death toll of 93. The situation has somewhat improved though many areas across 18 districts are still under the grip of the floods.

Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 93, 18 Districts Still Affected
Some areas still flooded (ETV Bharat Photo)

Guwahati: Even though the overall flood situation has improved in Assam many villages are still inundated while the death toll has risen to 93. According to the latest data from the state disaster management authority, 18 districts across the state are still reeling under floodwater as vast areas of 1342 villages remain inundated.

Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises To 93, 18 Districts Still Affected (ETV Bharat)

Two more deaths, toll rises to 93 :

Two people, including a child, died in the floods taking the death toll to 93.

52 revenue circles across 18 districts affected :

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 5.97 lakh people from 1342 villages have been affected due to the deluge. Several hectares of agricultural land have been damaged and many people are still taking shelter in the relief camps that have been set up across the state for the flood-hit residents.

It is to be noted that the state is witnessing an outbreak of various infectious diseases in the aftermath of the floods. In many places, traffic movement has been disrupted due to bad roads and bridges. Fortunately, water levels of many rivers are now receding though a few are still flowing above the danger levels.

Meanwhile, 174 wild animals in Kaziranga National Park have died due to the floods while 116 injured were released after treatment.

