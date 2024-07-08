Assam: Eight More Lives Lost In Floods, Death Toll Rises To 66

Guwahati: With eight more deaths on Sunday, the death toll due to floods has risen to 66 in Assam as several areas across 28 districts are still reeling under the deluge.

Among the deceased, two deaths were recorded each in Dhubri and Nalbari, one each in Cachar, Dhemaji, Goalpara and Sivasagar.

Flood-hit 3,446 villages in 28 districts:

Over 3,000 villages across 28 districts of the state are still submerged in floods, according to data released by the state disaster management department on Sunday evening. A total of 22,74,289 people are affected due to the deluge. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 3,446 villages under 97 revenue circles of 28 districts are still inundated.

On the other hand, 68,432 hectares of agricultural lands have been submerged in floods. Nearly 3,69,009 victims are taking shelter in 630 camps and relief centres across the state.

Rivers flowing above the danger level :

According to the Central Water Commission, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level in Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri. Similarly Budhidihing in Chenimari; Dikhou in Sibsagar; Dichang in Nanglamura Ghat; Dhansiri in Numaligarh; Kapili in Dharamtul; Sonkosh in Golokganj; Kushiara in Karimganj, Barak in BP Ghat and the Beki river and Beki Road are currently flowing above the danger level in the state .

Regional Meteorological Centre data:

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Barjhar in Guwahati, light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Assam in the last 24 hours and heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5 mm) was recorded at some places in Dhemaji district.

According to the weather forecast of the Regional Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rains are likely to continue in the state in the next 24 hours with heavy rains along with lightning expected in one or two places.

