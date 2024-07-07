Assam Flood Situation Grim: Death Toll Climbs To 58, 24 lakh People, 120 Wild Animals Hard Hit

Guwahati: The dreadful flood situation in Assam over the past month has claimed 58 lives across the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) confirmed. Six more individuals died on Saturday, climbing the death toll from 52 to 58 in the state, ASDMA added.

The disaster affected around 24 lakh people's lives, who are reeling under water, official sources said. Animals, including poultry, have also been affected by the deluge, with vast tracts of cropland underwater. At least 120 wild animals, including six one-horn rhinos, died in Kaziranga National Park.

According to a source from the forest department of Kaziranga, 66 out of 233 forest camps in the National Park are still submerged by flood. The nearby areas of the National Park are also affected by the flood.

During this period, the forest department found six bodies of rhinos and 87 bodies of deer in KNP. Many of the animals died after being hit by a vehicle while they crossed NH 37 to go to Karbi Hill. Following this, the Forest Department urged the public to drive slowly on NH 37 near the park location.

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing over the danger level across the state. The toll in this year's flood, landslide, and storm is 70, the sources added. Twenty-nine districts were affected by the flood, with Dhubri being the worst hit, where more than 7.95 lakh people were reeling under water.

Among the other severely affected districts are Cachar and Darrang, with over 1.50 lakh people hit in each of the districts. More than 53,000 people are taking shelter in 577 relief camps.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing over the danger level at multiple locations across the state, from Jorhat to Dhubri. Other rivers like Burhidehing, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Barak, and Sankosh have also breached the red mark in different places. Damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges, has also been reported from different parts of the state, the sources said.