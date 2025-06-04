ETV Bharat / state

Assam Flood Remains Grim With Heavy Rain Resulting In Water Level Rise, Around 6.5 Lakh Affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained very critical on Wednesday as continuous rain led to a rise in water levels in many parts of the state and inundation in new areas, officials said.

Seven rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing above the danger level, even as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the state. Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar, Goalpara and Kokrajhar are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty wind with a speed of 30-40 kmph, it added.

A report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday night said that six more people lost their lives in Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts, and around 6.5 lakh people were affected by the deluge across 21 districts. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's floods and landslides has increased to 17.

"Heavy rain is taking place in several lower Assam districts since early morning. Many places in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Goalpara and Baksa have been affected," an ASDMA official said.