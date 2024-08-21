ETV Bharat / state

Assam: Final Electoral Rolls Out, EC All Set To Hold Bypolls In 5 Assembly Seats

Guwahati: The Election Commission (EC) is gearing up for bye-elections to five assembly constituencies in Assam.

EC has already released the final voter list and the five constituencies going to the bye-elections are No. 11 Dholai (SC), No. 31 Sidli (ST), No. 32 Bongaigaon, No. 77 Behali and No. 88 Samguri.

Upcoming bye-elections as respective MLAs were elected as MPs

The bye-elections to five assembly constituencies in the state were announced in the wake of the five MLAs being elected in the recently concluded General Elections.

Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai Assembly constituency, Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri, Phanibhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon and Jayanta Basumatary from Sidli constituency were elected as MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha.

As per the ECI, the total number of 9,10,126 voters across the five constituencies will exercise their franchise.

Constituency-wise voters

Final voter list of Bongaigaon constituency

A total of 1,82,354 voters are in No. 32 Bongaigaon assembly constituency while the total number of polling stations is 2246.