Assam: Final Electoral Rolls Out, EC All Set To Hold Bypolls In 5 Assembly Seats

Guwahati: The Election Commission (EC) is gearing up for bye-elections to five assembly constituencies in Assam.
EC has already released the final voter list and the five constituencies going to the bye-elections are No. 11 Dholai (SC), No. 31 Sidli (ST), No. 32 Bongaigaon, No. 77 Behali and No. 88 Samguri.
Upcoming bye-elections as respective MLAs were elected as MPs
The bye-elections to five assembly constituencies in the state were announced in the wake of the five MLAs being elected in the recently concluded General Elections.
Parimal Suklabaidya from Dholai Assembly constituency, Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri, Phanibhushan Choudhury from Bongaigaon and Jayanta Basumatary from Sidli constituency were elected as MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha.
As per the ECI, the total number of 9,10,126 voters across the five constituencies will exercise their franchise.
Constituency-wise voters
- Final voter list of Bongaigaon constituency
A total of 1,82,354 voters are in No. 32 Bongaigaon assembly constituency while the total number of polling stations is 2246.
- Final voter list of Samaguri constituency:
The total number of voters in No. 88 Samaguri Assembly constituency is 1,80,386 and the number of polling stations in the constituency is 197.
- Final voter list of Dholai constituency:
The total number of voters in Dholai constituency no. 11 is 1,97,642 and there are 208 polling booths.
- Final voter list of Behali constituency:
The total number of voters in No. 77 Bihali Assembly constituency is 1,32,579 while the total number of polling booths here is 154.
- Final voter list of Sidli constituency:
The 31 Sidli Assembly constituency has a total number of 2,17,165 voters.
Bye-elections to be held on the basis of previous constituency demarcation:
The Lok Sabha elections were held in the state after the delimitation of the constituencies but the bypolls to five constituencies will be on the basis of the demarcations of the 2021 assembly elections. State Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel has already informed this.
The bye-elections are likely to be held in September. The final electoral rolls have been published by the EC, making arrangements to update the electoral rolls available in 2021 till the time of bypolls.
