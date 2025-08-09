Assam Election Commission Orders Urgent Preparations for Electoral Roll Revision

Guwahati: With the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) within the next 15–20 days, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel has issued urgent instructions to all District Election Officers (DEOs) to ensure immediate preparedness.
In a directive dated August 4, the CEO stressed that all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must be in position before the SIR schedule is declared. Additional BLOs for newly created polling stations post-rationalisation should be identified in advance, ready for appointment once ECI approval is secured.
The order further instructed that election staff and data entry operators should not be given additional duties during the SIR process, and that Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) districts must not divert these personnel for BTC elections, instead arranging alternative manpower.
Officials were reminded that the final voter list of 2005-updated after an intensive revision- is available on the CEO Assam website, and must be shared with recognised political parties.
The directive also stated that District Contact Centres (DCCs) will be activated centrally, but DEOs must designate employees to attend calls and update the NGSP portal daily during office hours, without incurring extra costs.
The CEO concluded by instructing all DEOs to treat the matter as “most urgent.” Assam is set to go to polls early next year, its first election since the constituency delimitation of the 126 Assembly seats.
Currently, the SIR is on-going in Bihar, where Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in October-November 2025. The Opposition INDIA Bloc led by the Congress is vociferously opposing the SIR exercise of the poll panel.