Assam Election Commission Orders Urgent Preparations for Electoral Roll Revision

Guwahati: With the Summary Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls likely to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) within the next 15–20 days, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Goel has issued urgent instructions to all District Election Officers (DEOs) to ensure immediate preparedness.

In a directive dated August 4, the CEO stressed that all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs (AEROs), and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) must be in position before the SIR schedule is declared. Additional BLOs for newly created polling stations post-rationalisation should be identified in advance, ready for appointment once ECI approval is secured.

The order further instructed that election staff and data entry operators should not be given additional duties during the SIR process, and that Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) districts must not divert these personnel for BTC elections, instead arranging alternative manpower.

Officials were reminded that the final voter list of 2005-updated after an intensive revision- is available on the CEO Assam website, and must be shared with recognised political parties.