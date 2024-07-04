Assam Continues To Face Flood Fury, 8 Deaths Take Toll To 46, Over 16 Lakh Affected

Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remains grim with many areas remaining submerged. On Wednesday, the state witnessed loss of eight lives, as the wrath of flood has taken a toll on the humans as well as livestock.

A total of eight people, including one each in Morigaon, Darrang, Golaghat, Biswanath, Tinsukia and Dibrugarh and two in Sonitpur, lost their lives due to floods yesterday. The death toll in this year's floods has risen to 46. This apart, three persons are still missing in Sonitpur, Sivasagar and Golaghat.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority Report:

According to the latest data released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, 2,800 villages under 105 revenue circles of 29 districts are currently submerged. A total of 16,25,089 people are affected due to floods. On the other hand, 39,451 hectares of agricultural land are submerged in floods.

Currently, 3.87 lakh flood victims have been shifted to the shelters and relief centres. Among which, 25,744 flood victims are in 181 shelter camps and 3,61,206 in 334 relief centres.

Major rivers and tributaries flowing above danger level

According to the data of Central Water Commission several rivers and tributaries of the state are still flowing above the danger mark.

River Brahmaputra has been flowing 1.09 metres above the danger mark in Dhubri, 0.45 metres in Goalpara, 0.34 metres at Nimatighat in Jorhat, 1.13 metres in DC Court in Guwahati and 0.83 metres above the danger mark in Tezpur. Dhubri, Goalpara and Guwahati are witnessing an increase in the water level of River Brahmaputra, though Tezpur and Jorhat are likely to see a decline in water levels.

Barak river is flowing 0.87 metres and 0.54 metres above the danger mark at Barpurghat in Karimganj and Annapurnaghat in Cachar respectively and the water level of Barak is likely to rise at both places. The Katakhal river at Matijuli in Hailakandi and Dhaleshwari river at Gharmura are flowing 2.14 metres and 4.38 metres above the danger mark respectively.

The Kopili river is flowing 56.32 meters above the danger mark at Dharamtul in Morigaon. In Kampur, Nagaon too, the Kapili river is flowing at 61.91 metres, that is, 1.41 metres above the danger level (60.5 m). Similarly, at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district, Dibang river is flowing 1.49 metre above the danger level (94.44 m). Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat is flowing at 78.85 metres which is 0.43 metres above the danger mark (78.42). The water level of all these rivers is expected to rise.

On the other hand, in Sivasagar, the Dikhow river is flowing 1.73 meters above the danger level (92.4 m), that is 94.13 meters, but the water level is likely to recede. In Karimganj, the Kushiyara river is flowing at 16.13 meters, which is 1.19 meters above the danger level (14.94 meters). Similarly in Margherita of Tinsukia Burhi Dihing is flowing 1.13 meters above the danger mark (134.42 m) but the water level is likely to recede.

Rainfall to continue for next 4-5 days

As per the Guwahati based Regional Meteorological Centre's weather forecast for the next 4 to 5 days, moderate rainfall will continue to lash most parts of Assam while a few areas will record heavy rainfall.

