Assam Congress Meets Speaker, Seeks Disqualification of 2 MLAs for Supporting BJP Govt

Guwahati: The Congress legislature party has appealed to the Speaker of Assam assembly to disqualify two MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das, who have extended their support to the BJP led Government despite remaining in the Congress.

Congress legislature party led by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia met Speaker Biswajit Daimary on Friday. He met the Speaker of the legislative assembly and sought the disqualification of two MLAs.

Saikia told ETV Bharat that the appeal had been made to the Speaker to dismiss the MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha for indulging in anti-party activities.

"Two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das took a two-pronged stand on February 14 that they would continue to support the ruling BJP government despite being members of the Congress party. Both of them have been carrying out anti-party activities by supporting the ruling party and making anti-party statements inside and outside the House which is against the principles of the Congress party. Under Section 191 of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, the party can take action against anti-party activities. Therefore, we have formally made a written application to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly with documentary evidence to dismiss the two MLAs from their post," he said.

Eight MLAs Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Wazed Ali Choudhury, Abdur Rashid Mandal, Nandita Das, Bharat Narah and Diganta Barman were present along with Saikia while presenting the dismissal petition to the Speaker.

It may be recalled that earlier in 2022, the Congress had appealed to the Speaker to dismiss three Congress MLAs. However, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly kept those petitions on hold. Saikia has also sought the Speaker's intervention in this regard, referring to the Supreme Court's directive to the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The leader of the opposition said if the Speaker does not act, Congress is open to go to court.