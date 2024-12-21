ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cong Chief Urges CM For Govt Job For Widow Of Party Leader Who Died During Protest

Congress leader Mridul Islam died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' on Wednesday, with the opposition party alleging that he was a victim of "police high-handedness".

Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah (Left) and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Saturday requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide a government job on compassionate grounds to the widow of a party leader who had died during a protest programme.

Congress leader Mridul Islam had died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' on Wednesday, with the opposition party alleging that he was a victim of "police high-handedness". Police had used tear gas shells on protestors, in which several Congress workers and journalists were injured.

In a letter to Sarma, Borah claimed that Islam's death was a "direct result of the overuse of force" by the police. "Whatever our political differences, the death of a political worker in the service of democracy, at the hands of the state machinery, is a matter of great tragedy," he said.

Stating that Islam leaves behind his wife and two young children, the Congress chief requested Sarma to grant a "suitable government job" on compassionate grounds to Islam's widow, Hamida Parbin, in her home district Kamrup (rural) district as per her qualification.

"I look forward to receiving a positive response from you. I would personally be grateful if you show your compassion towards a grieving widow," Borah added.

