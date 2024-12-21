ETV Bharat / state

Assam Cong Chief Urges CM For Govt Job For Widow Of Party Leader Who Died During Protest

Guwahati: Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Saturday requested Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide a government job on compassionate grounds to the widow of a party leader who had died during a protest programme.

Congress leader Mridul Islam had died during a 'Raj Bhawan Chalo' on Wednesday, with the opposition party alleging that he was a victim of "police high-handedness". Police had used tear gas shells on protestors, in which several Congress workers and journalists were injured.

In a letter to Sarma, Borah claimed that Islam's death was a "direct result of the overuse of force" by the police. "Whatever our political differences, the death of a political worker in the service of democracy, at the hands of the state machinery, is a matter of great tragedy," he said.